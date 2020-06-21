'Back the Blue': Hundreds march in Florida city to show support for law enforcement, first responders

Hundreds of people marched through Palm City on Sunday to show support for law enforcement and first responders.

The march, which was was organized by the wife of a law enforcement officer in South Florida, was held in support of law enforcement officers and first responders. The event page said that it is "to remember the fallen, cherish the living, and honor them all."

"Come support these men and women who are targeted and attacked every day but still put on their uniforms and do their jobs to keep us safe. They go unappreciated for doing the unthinkable for the ungrateful," the event page reads. "Please come show them that they have the love and support from their community that appreciates the sacrifices they and their families make."

The page also said "No haters please- this is a peaceful event. Morale is down and these brave souls need to be reminded that are loved and appreciated."

The march started at Jock Leighton Park and moved through the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Palm City.

Demonstrators wore blue and held signs, flags, and banners showing their support.

