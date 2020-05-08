Beach parking reopens Saturday on limited basis across Volusia County

Volusia County leaders announced on Friday that beach parking will once again be allowed on a limited basis.

Officials said 14 ramps will be opened starting Saturday from Ormond Beach south to New Smyrna Beach.

They also said cars should be parked at a conservation zone post or blue marker to keep vehicles separate and maintain the practice of social distancing.

