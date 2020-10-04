Both Trump and Biden supporters in Florida hold rallies

article

Election Day is less than a month away and voters are taking to the streets -- and waterways -- to show support for the Presidential candidate they believe in.

On Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, supporters of President Donald Trump took part in a flotilla to show solidarity with the president as he receives treatment for COVID-19. Reports say that hundreds of supporters took part, despite rain and wind.

MORE NEWS: Doctors say President Trump continues to improve during COVID-19 treatment

Then in Trinity, Florida, supporters of Joe Biden rallied behind the Democratic nominee.

Advertisement

A New York Times/Siena College survey released on Saturday showed Biden leading over Trump in two swing states, including Florida. He had a margin of 47 percent to 42 percent among likely voters in the Sunshine State.

FOX 35 VOTER'S GUIDE: Everything you need to know about the 2020 election, including polling locations, early voting dates, and what is on the ballot

See where President Trump and opponent Biden stand on issues like climate change, abortion, COVID-19, criminal justice reform, the economy, education, foreign policy, guns, health care, immigration, and more HERE.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest updates on the 2020 election.

Storyful contributed to this report.