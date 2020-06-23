Brevard shelter searching for women caught on camera ditching 2 Chihuahua's

article

The SPCA of Brevard Adoption Center is trying to identify two women who were caught on security camera dumping two little Chihuahua's in the back of their clinic and leaving.

According to the shelter, the two women were seen around 4:00 p.m. leaving the dogs at the rear of the clinic on State Road 50.

"Luckily, our staff found them before leaving for the day and they are safe tonight," the shelter wrote.

They say that the building was open at the time "but instead of coming in or going to our shelter a mere two miles down the road, they snuck into our back parking lot and threw the dogs into our yard."

"These dogs were discarded and are scared to death."

After posting stills of the security video to Facebook, the shelter says they have received some tips that may help identify the women, who were reportedly driving a silver SUV. The information has been turned over to animal control.

"Please folks...no matter how hard of times you're having, do right by your pets. We have so many services to help in times of need that this is absolutely not necessary."

Anyone with information can remain anonymous and contact the executive director Angie Friers at 321-567-3715 ext. 282