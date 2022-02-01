Brevard Zoo staff 'heartbroken' by death of 21-year-old jaguar

article

Staff at the Brevard County Zoo are mourning the death of their jaguar, Mulac, who passed away after battling a "chronic kidney disease."

According to the zoo, the 21-year-old jaguar was experiencing increased difficulty of walking.

"Because temperatures had dropped, we closely monitored Mulac’s condition over the past few days to see if there would be improvement when the weather warmed up," said Lauren Hinson, the Zoo’s director of animal programs.

After the veterinary staff saw no progress with inflammatory medication and laser therapy, the animal care team decided to euthanize him.

The Brevard Zoo said Mulac had lived at the zoo for almost nine years and even sired two cubs, Philomena and Jeannie, with his companion, 18-year-old Masaya.

"Mulac was so laidback and tolerant of his mate Masaya," said Kerry Sweeney, a Zoo conservation manager. "She can be a handful!"

The jaguar's team described Mulac as clumsy, sweet, and truly one of a kind.

"His giant head was magnificent and his ‘cauliflower ear’ gave him such character," Kerry said. "When he would lay and cross his paws, it would bring a smile to everyone who saw him."