Brevard Zoo to offer free admission to children in September

Parents, are you looking for a fun day out with the kids? The Brevard Zoo has got your back.

According to their website, the Brevard Zoo is offering kids 11 years of age and younger a free zoo ticket when accompanied by a paying adult. This offer is valid for all of September.

They said that three children can receive free admission per adult and that this deal cannot be combined with any other discounts. All adults must present a state-issued photo ID.

Timed-entry tickets must be purchased in advance and can be done on the Brevard Zoo website.

The Brevard Zoo has several safety measures in place to keep guests safe from COVID-19.

These include:

All guests, including members, will be required to reserve timed-entry tickets online prior to arrival to limit the number of entrants per hour.

Guests seven years of age and older must have a mask or face covering to enter the zoo.

Also, certain areas and experiences, including 'Paws On' and some animal feedings, will be closed or unavailable.

In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, guests are required to maintain a 6-foot distance from other parties and follow a one-way path throughout most of the zoo.

