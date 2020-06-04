Busch Gardens, Adventure Island theme parks to reopen June 11

article

After being closed for nearly three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island will reopen to the public next week.

SeaWorld Entertainment announced Thursday that Busch Gardens Tampa Bay as well as Adventure Island water park will welcome visitors back beginning June 11, with what they call a phased reopening.

“We have been eagerly awaiting the day to announce the reopening of Busch Gardens and Adventure Island, and we’re so glad that day is here,” said Stewart Clark, president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island.

Guests will be required to undergo temperature screenings before entering the parks. Face coverings will also be mandatory.

The parks will also implement an online reservation system to manage capacity. Guests will be required to make an advance reservation on the park websites in order to guarantee entry. Reservations will be available beginning June 8.

According to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's website, the park will be open Thursday-Monday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the end of August. Adventure Island will be closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

