Calculate how much your holiday lights will cost you

As you get your lights hung up for the holiday season, you're probably wondering how much your energy bill will be with all of the extra electricity?

Fret not! Duke Energy is here to help you.

It's put together a Holiday Lighting Calculator to make sure you stay on budget.

Just select what kind of bulbs you're using, the number of strands and hours you plan to use them per day.

Once you input all of that information, it will calculate the energy cost per day and energy cost per month.

Now, you can string those lights up and feel a little less worried about your energy bill during the holidays.