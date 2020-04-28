Can mosquitos spread coronavirus? Here's what one mosquito control team says

article

The Polk Parks and Natural Resources Mosquito Control Team said that mosquitoes cannot spread COVID-19.

Mosquito season is approaching and several viruses, like West Nile, Zika, and Dengue Fever, can spread to humans through infected mosquitoes.

“For a mosquito to transmit viruses, the virus must be able to multiply inside the female mosquito and then make its way to her salivary gland,” said Mosquito Control Manager Carl Boohene. “When an infected mosquito bites someone, it injects the virus into that person and they become infected and can become sick. Mosquito-borne viruses that spread like this include West Nile, Zika, Dengue Fever, and others.”

The good news though is that coronavirus reportedly cannot be spread that way.

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose, or mouth.

The Polk Parks and Natural Resources Mosquito Control Team encourages people to practice social distancing, wear a cloth face covering or mask when you go out of your home, clean your hands often, avoid touching of the eyes, nose and mouth, cough and sneeze into your elbow, and regularly clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces.

