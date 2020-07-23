Carnival Cruise Line announces new ship will set sail in 2022 to celebrate 50th anniversary

article

Carnival Cruise Line turns 50 in 2022 -- and they're already planning the party!

The company announced on Thursday that the sister ship to its Mardi Gras ship will set sail in the fall of 2022.

"We’re turning the big 5-0 in 2022! To start the celebrations early, we’re confirming the sister ship to Mardi Gras will set sail fall 2022! Plus…join Carnival Sailbration cruises and be part of fun-ship meet-ups in Spring 2022. #ChooseFun #50YearsOfFun," Carnival tweeted.

The name of the new ship has not been released.

"The sister ship to Mardi Gras will showcase many of her features, including BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea, and sail out of PortMiami as previously announced," according to Carnival's website.

Carnival said it will open the ship for sale this fall and guests can register to be the “first to know” about the ship’s itineraries.

Last month, Carnival announced that it has canceled all their sailings until October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They said that if your sailing has been impacted, you should have received an email from Carnival or your travel advisor. The email will have the instructions you need to reschedule or refund your cruise.

"Please continue to take care of yourself and your loved ones," Carnival wrote. "Your health and safety are important to us whether you're are on land or on one of our ships."