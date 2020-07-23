Cartwheeling Orlando man attempts to evade arrest

A 40-year-old man who was allegedly blocking traffic in Orlando, Florida, by doing gymnastics in the road was caught on video on Tuesday, July 21, attempting to evade arrest by cartwheeling away from police.

This video, shared by Olivier Francois, shows the man in the path of a truck at a Wawa in Orlando. At one point, the man lies down in the middle of the roadway.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department officers attempt to detain the man, who frees himself, performs another cartwheel, and then is again detained by police.

According to the sheriff’s office, the gymnast, Gianfranco Fernandez, was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.