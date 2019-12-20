CDC: Florida one of 23 states experiencing widespread flu activity

According to new research from health officials, Florida is one of 23 states experiencing widespread flu activity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say more than 23,000 people have been hospitalized across the U.S. and more than 1,300 have died from the flu so far this year.

This year, the CDC says it's seeing more cases of the Influenza B strain, which hits particularly hard in children.

The CDC says it's not too late to get you and your children vaccinated.

It's still too early to tell if the season will be worse than others, but doctors and public health officials are urging the public to take every precaution.