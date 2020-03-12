Central Florida church closes after member tests positive for coronavirus

article

A DeLand church has shut down after a member of the congregation tested positive for coronavirus.

Leaders at the Trinity United Methodist Church said they were informed by the Volusia County Health Department that a member tested positive and was at church with the past 14 days. A letter to the congregation said the person was exposed to someone with the virus in a travel-related setting. The person is under voluntary quarantine.

The church is taking the following steps:

The church will be closed until Monday, March 23. They are canceling all activities until then, including worship. During this time, they will focus on sanitizing and deep cleaning the common areas of the church.

The 'Walking Weekend' has been canceled. It will be rescheduled at some point in the future.

They hope to resume regular service starting Monday, March 23.

“We will continually assess if any further actions are needed and will make changes as needed for the safety of our community. Please note that at this time, the Volusia County Health Department and the Florida Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church have not told us to stop meeting. We choose to do this out of an abundance of caution for the sake of the health of our members and the DeLand community," said Rev. Dr. Todd Bardin.

