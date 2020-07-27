Central Florida deputy raises money to get homeless veteran home

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said that Deputy Carl Tipton met a homeless veteran in downtown Sanford. The man was sitting on his walker, with a bible in his hand and a suitcase at his side when he told the deputy that he had been homeless since the beginning of the year and slept on a park bench every night.

They said that the veteran does receive a monthly VA check but the man did not have enough savings for a security deposit and other fees required to rent a place.

Deputy Tipton reportedly wanted to help, so he set up a fundraiser and received $2,000 to cover rental fees. He was able to find an affordable place for the veteran and drove him there on Saturday morning.

