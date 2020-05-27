Cheez-It replacing Camping World as title sponsor for Florida Citrus Sports

article

Things are getting cheesy in the world of Central Florida sports.

Officials announced on Wednesday that Cheez-It will become the title sponsor of the Central Florida bowl games starting with the 2020 season.

The game, most recently known as the Camping World Bowl, will continue to feature top teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference or Notre Dame and the Big 12 Conference in late December each year.

The move kicks off a multi-year agreement between Florida Citrus Sports and Cheez-It.

Coined the “cheesiest bowl game in history," the original Cheez-It Bowl premiered in 2018 with the Fiesta Bowl Organization in Phoenix.

“Cheez-It is a go-to snacking tradition for football fans and cheese-lovers – especially those who can’t get enough of that uniquely cheesy and crunchy experience,” said Jeff Delonis, Senior Director of Marketing for Cheez-It. “Our preceding bowl game sponsorship with the Fiesta Bowl Organization helped solidify Cheez-It as a staple in the college football postseason. Now we’re excited to turn to the next page and build our bowl-season tradition further through our new partnership with Florida Citrus Sports and the world-class destination of Orlando.”

This year’s Cheez-It Bowl will be the 31st edition of the game, and its 20th in Orlando.

"We're proud to partner with Cheez-It, one of the boldest and most creative sponsors in college football," said Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports. "Their commitment to creating an uncommon experience will add new flavor to 'the best bowl trip in America' here in Orlando. We’re excited about the impact that bowl season’s official snack will bring to our community.”