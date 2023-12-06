Cooler air returns across Central Florida with evening temps in the 30s, 40s

Today's high: 65 degrees

Tonight's low: 45 degrees

TODAY: Behind yesterday's departing front, Wednesday starts and ends on a rather cool note. Highs will rise into the low-mid 60s across the area this afternoon. Sunshine dominates through the day, rain chances take a hike for now. Breezy NW winds will be in play all day, adding a little bit of nip to the air, especially in shaded areas.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly temps return tonight. Upper 30s will be possible over the far Northern Counties, mid-40s closer to Orlando Metro. Breezes will ease a bit through the overnight hours. It's a good night to enjoy a backyard firepit as those temps cool down.

BEACHES: It will be cool at the beaches. A few more clouds will roll in Thursday and Friday with a 10% chance of a shower or sprinkle along the immediate beaches Thurs. and Friday.

Wednesday will be dry there though. Surf will build a bit today as a new round of Northerly wind swell enters the surf zone. Water temps are dropping though with mid-upper 60s in the surf zones for Volusia and Flagler Counties, warmer in coastal Brevard which is typical.

THEME PARKS: Nice day at the attractions as sunshine dominates and temps remain cool. Highs hit near 65 park side today so don't forget a light jacket or sweater for the day ahead!

OUTLOOK: Temps and humidity rise heading into the weekend. Back into the upper 70s by Saturday afternoon. Sunday we are watching a strong cold front that will move through the region. At some point during the day, heavy showers and storms, strong winds, and a few strong storms are possible.

Details regarding specifically how much rain, the timing, and the severity of storms are all uncertain at this time and will be better figured out as we get closer... but it does look active at some point Sunday. It will turn much cooler after that system with lows again dropping into the 40s by next Monday night into Tuesday morning.