Cold front to drop temperatures into the 60s in Central Florida

Dust off those sweaters: temperatures are taking a bit of a dive in Central Florida tonight.

After seeing a hot day near the 90s on Friday, much of the state will drop into the mid to upper 60s, bringing us a nice cool evening to start off the weekend.

"In advance of the front, the heat is going to be on," says FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King. "By tonight, enjoy the cool breezes! 62 in Gainesville, 63 in Ocala, we'll be in the upper 60s around O-Town."

As for the next 7 days, highs are expected to only reach the 80s with rain chances remaining relatively low around 30-percent on most days.

