Chilly start to day in Florida! When an Arctic front will bring the coldest air of the season

Today's high: 71 degrees | Tonight's low: 58 degrees | Rain: Dry

Main weather concerns: It is a chilly start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Afternoon highs will be just below average for this time of year, near 70 degrees. Skies remain mostly clear and dry.

BEACHES: The high rip current risk continues today all along our entire east coast. Surf is around 3-4'. Temperatures beach side reach the low-70s, with water temps near 70. It is not recommended to enter the surf today.

THEME PARKS: It is a great day to head to the theme parks. Skies will be mostly clear with highs in the low-70s. Enjoy this beautiful day in December!

OUTLOOK: Our weather pattern remains active this week. Our next system will track towards Florida out of the Gulf late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible.

Another strong front will sweep across the Florida peninsula late week. Friday could be blustery, with the coldest air so far this season likely for the holiday weekend.

Wake up temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s with feels like temperatures even colder!

Stay warm central Florida and depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team as we track your holiday forecast.