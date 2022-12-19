Expand / Collapse search

Chilly start to day in Florida! When an Arctic front will bring the coldest air of the season

By Allison Gargaro
Published 
Updated 6:38AM
FOX 35 Orlando

Weather Forecast: December 19, 2022

Arctic air is on the way! FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro has the forecast.

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 71 degrees | Tonight's low: 58 degrees | Rain: Dry

Main weather concerns: It is a chilly start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Afternoon highs will be just below average for this time of year, near 70 degrees. Skies remain mostly clear and dry.

today.jpg

BEACHES: The high rip current risk continues today all along our entire east coast. Surf is around 3-4'. Temperatures beach side reach the low-70s, with water temps near 70. It is not recommended to enter the surf today.

THEME PARKS: It is a great day to head to the theme parks. Skies will be mostly clear with highs in the low-70s. Enjoy this beautiful day in December!

theme-parks.jpg

OUTLOOK: Our weather pattern remains active this week. Our next system will track towards Florida out of the Gulf late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible.

rainfall-forecast.jpg

 Another strong front will sweep across the Florida peninsula late week. Friday could be blustery, with the coldest air so far this season likely for the holiday weekend. 

58a71624-weekend-forecast.jpg

Wake up temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s with feels like temperatures even colder!

xmas-eve.jpg

 Stay warm central Florida and depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team as we track your holiday forecast.