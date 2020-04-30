Construction on Universal Orlando’s new Epic Universe theme park delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

article

Construction on Universal Orlando's highly anticipated 'Epic Universe' theme park has been delayed during the coronavirus pandemic, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts reportedly made the announcement Thursday during an earnings call.

The new park was set to open in 2023, FOX 35 reported in October. It's not known what the construction delay would mean for the project’s completion timeline.

“Society is being challenged like never before in our lifetime," Roberts said in a statement. “We have a strong balance sheet, terrific portfolio of assets, and a world-class management team. This is a moment in time; and when it passes, I am very confident that the decisions we are making now will enable us to emerge from this crisis as a healthy, strong company that is well-positioned to continue to grow and succeed.”

RELATED: Super Nintendo World coming to Universal Orlando's 'Epic Universe' park

Epic Universe, Universal’s fourth theme park in Orlando, will offer "an entirely new level of experiences that will forever redefine theme park entertainment."

Advertisement

Guests will reportedly be able to travel "beyond their wildest imagination" and into "beloved stories and through vibrant lands on adventures where the journey is as astounding as the destination."

RELATED: Report: Universal's new 'Epic Universe' theme park expected to open in 2023

In addition to a theme park, Epic Universe will also feature an entertainment center, hotels, shops, restaurants, and more.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.