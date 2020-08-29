Coors Light is sending 5 people to their Zoom background destinations

Remember how exciting it was when you first discovered you could set a photo of some scenic location as your Zoom background?

For many people, hours of video meetings while working from home since March has dulled that thrill.

READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But now, Coors Light wants to send a few lucky drinkers to the locations of their scenic backgrounds in real life so they can enjoy the outdoors and, presumably, a beer. The brewer is holding a contest and offering to send five winners to their background destination of choice.

“After all this time at home, we’re all a little guilty of daydreaming about the trips we’ll take in the future,” Marcelo Proenca Pascoa, Coors’ vice president of marketing said in a written statement. “This campaign gives people something to look forward to, and it might just help to keep our daydreaming in check.”

To enter, all you have to do is visit CoorsLight.com/outside and upload a screenshot of yourself with a video chat background. Any U.S. resident 21 or older can enter once daily through Oct. 1.

The winners will be selected at random, according to the company.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time the beer brand has offered a giveaway during the coronavirus pandemic. In April, Coors Light announced it would give away 500,000 cans of beer to people stuck at home who “could use a beer.”

Both promotions have been part of Coors Light’s “Made to Chill” campaign.

“We wanted this campaign to continue helping our drinkers feel refreshed and hopeful, and when it came to making this ad in particular, we didn't have to sacrifice creativity to keep our teams, production, and talent safe,” Pascoa said.

CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM