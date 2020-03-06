Coronavirus: 3 UCLA students under quarantine after testing for COVID-19

article

Three students at UCLA who are awaiting their results after being tested for COVID-19 are self-isolating off campus, university officials announced Friday.

Authorities have not indicated why the three students are being tested and university officials said no one on the campus has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Chancellor Gene Block provided a statement to the campus community:

"We learned tonight that three UCLA students are being tested for COVID-19 by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH). All three students are self-isolating off campus.

To be clear, no one on the UCLA campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

LACDPH has committed to expediting these tests for UCLA. As soon as we learn the results, we will inform you of any campus impacts.

Understandably, some of you may be wondering about the status of classes and campus operations in general. We are actively monitoring and responding to the situation and will continue to follow the guidance of public health agencies. At this time, there have been no recommendations by LACDPH to suspend campus operations, including modifying class schedules."

"I think the university is doing a really good job dealing with the whole situation," a student told FOX 11. "They're trying not to create a lot of panic... I trust that they'll let us know if those three students do test positive."

As the university continues to monitor the situation with the L.A. County Department of Public Health, the university is taking precautions and will install hand sanitizer stations across campus and will use anti-viral chemical solutions to clean public areas. University administrators will also consider streaming more lectures online and providing options for remote testing.

University students are barred from traveling to countries with a Level 3 travel health notice as deemed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I know a couple friends who are going abroad and they're really nervous about their program being canceled because that's a really exciting thing," another student said. "I guess I understand taking extra precaution might be worth it for some people."

In addition, the Cal State University system has suspended all study abroad programs in Italy, China, and South Korea.

Sunday’s Los Angeles Marathon route does pass through Westwood and will go on as planned. Marathon organizations have informed athletes that they have increased sanitation stations throughout the Southern California route and are encouraging attendees to use them.

UCLA officials said all classes, events and campus operations will resume as usual. They will host a meeting regarding COVID-19 on Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the De Neve Auditorium.

