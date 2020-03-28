Coronavirus cases in Florida climb to over 4,000; 56th death reported in the state

article

UPDATE: Saturday evening, the Florida Department of Health said the number of positive cases of the coronavirus was 4,038. The number of deaths jumped to 56.

Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Florida as more testing is being done and more precautions are being put in place to stop the spread.

On Saturday, the Florida Department of Health announced that cases have climbed nearly 600 since Friday to a total of 3,763. The death count is now up to 54 in the state. One of the new deaths is from Volusia County. Orange County is now fourth in the state in number of cases.

County-by-County:

Orange: 206

Seminole: 61

Osceola: 66

Brevard: 26

Alachua: 67

Marion: 17

Flagler: 13

Broward: 814

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he is adding New Orleans and other areas of Louisiana to a list of COVID-19 hotspots, requiring travelers from the state to self-isolate if they come to Florida.

Also, as he continues trying to find ways to combat the spread of the highly contagious and deadly disease, DeSantis said he is suspending vacation rentals in Florida for two weeks.

Several counties across the state have stay-at-home orders in place, including Orange and Osceola counties. The mandate lasts until April 9.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide topped 600,000 on Saturday as new cases stacked up quickly in Europe and the United States and officials dug in for a long fight against the pandemic. There are over 28,000 deaths worldwide.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump signed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package into law Friday, after swift and near-unanimous action by Congress this week to support businesses, rush resources to overburdened health care providers and help struggling families during the deepening coronavirus epidemic.

