Coronavirus cases in Florida jump by nearly 100 overnight; now at 314

The known cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Florida jumped by nearly 100 overnight, reaching 314. Forty-two of the cases are in the Tampa Bay area, but the largest concentration remains in South Florida.

The new statistics were released by the Florida Department of Health late Wednesday morning. Of the 314 cases, 283 are Florida residents and six are Floridians who are out of state. The remaining 25 cases are non-Florida residents here in the Sunshine State.

Broward County still leads the state with 80 cases, many of which were tied to the cruise port. But neighboring Miami-Dade County now has 76 cases.

Hillsborough has the highest number of cases in the Tampa Bay area with 13.

The numbers only represent the known cases in Florida; 954 test results are pending and many people are still waiting to be tested.

By the numbers:

Citrus: Cases went up from 2 to 3

Pasco: 2 to 3

Hillsborough: 7 to 13

Sarasota: 2 to 4

Manatee 7 to 8

Broward: 55 to 80

Miami-Dade: 43 to 76

Palm Beach: 13 to 19

Polk: Still only has one case

Hernando, Hardee, Desoto and Highlands have no reported cases

Yesterday, the state ordered bars and nightclubs to close in order to slow the spread of the virus, and the governor said public school campuses will remain closed until at least April 15.

The Bay Area’s beaches remain open and busy, but local officials are asking beachgoers to social distance in the sand and avoid gathering in groups larger than 10.

Drive-through coronavirus testing began this morning for some BayCare patients. Only those who meet CDC criteria for testing and have a doctor’s order can currently be tested at those locations, though.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

