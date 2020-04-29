Coronavirus cases in Florida push past 33,000; death toll rises to 1,218, Florida Department of Health says

article

The Florida Department of Health published the new numbers for positive cases of coronavirus on Wednesday morning.

The latest numbers from state health officials show that there are 33,193 cases of COVID-19 in Florida and a new death toll of 1,218. That is an additional 347 cases and 47 deaths since Tuesday morning.

Below is an interactive Florida Department of Health dashboard, showing a county-by-county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases statewide.

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

MORE NEWS: Flagler County lifting all beach limitations due to COVID-19

Florida remains under a "stay-at-home" order and it will continue until April 30th. Residents must stay at home except to complete essential errands and activities. Essential businesses may also stay open but must enforce social distancing.

Governor DeSantis is expected to announce his plan to reopen Florida and its economy on Wednesday. During a meeting with President Trump at the White House Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis said Florida’s move to phase one of re-opening will be a “small step" done in a "very measured, thoughtful, data driven way."

Advertisement

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose, or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

MORE NEWS: Disney World may struggle to reopen compared to Disneyland after coronavirus: report

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus, so avoiding exposure is crucial. The Florida Department of Health advises the following:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

The CDC is now urging that all Americans in areas hit hardest by the novel coronavirus wear some type of facial covering while out in public.

MORE NEWS: Experts weigh-in on what travel will look like as stay-at-home orders are lifted

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be.

If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida. For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News