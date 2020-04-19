Coronavirus-caused furlough for over 40,000 Walt Disney World employees starts today

Around 43,000 workers at Walt Disney World are furloughed starting Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The employees will remain at home without pay but will be provided healthcare benefits for a year. Some other benefits, like the Disney Aspire education program, will also be provided during the furlough.

"This is a decision that the union doesn't like, however, it is within the company's right to lay off and furlough employees in this situation," a union representative said told the Orlando Sentinel.

MORE NEWS: Florida students, teachers to continue virtual distance learning for remainder of school year

This is reportedly the largest wave of Disney employees to be furloughed.

(Courtesy: Disney Parks)

"The COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating impact on our world with untold suffering and loss, and has required all of us to make sacrifices. Over the last few weeks, mandatory decrees from government officials have shut down a majority of our businesses," the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

About 200 union workers have been deemed essential and will remain on the job, Disney added.

Disney theme parks are closed until further notice.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News