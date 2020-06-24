Coronavirus kills Florida 17-year-old, marking youngest COVID-19 death in state

article

A 17-year-old Florida resident has become the state’s youngest coronavirus-related death, according to state health data.

The teen, of Pasco County, became the state’s first COVID-19 death in a person under 18 when the fatality was included in the Florida Department of Health’s data last Friday, the Miami Herald reported.

The teen, who was hospitalized for COVID-19, had no recent travel history, per the outlet. No other details were provided.

Previously, Florida’s youngest coronavirus death was reported in a 22-year-old woman of Palm Beach County. Prior to her death, she had also been hospitalized due to the novel virus.

Cases of COVID-19 have surged in the Sunshine State in recent days, prompting mayors of seven cities in Florida's Miami-Dade County to vow to tighten their coronavirus rules.

To date, Florida has reported some 100,000 cases of the novel virus and more than 3,000 COVID-19 death since March, according to official estimates.

