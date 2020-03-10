Coronavirus survival protocol: Dr. Oz provides tips on maintaining health amid COVID-19 outbreak

Washing your hands, avoiding unnecessary travel and being cognizant of symptoms are some of the most effective ways to ward off potential contraction of the coronavirus. But there is still more that you can be doing, according to Dr. Oz.

Dr. Oz released a “coronavirus survival protocol,” a helpful tip sheet on how people can stay healthy. Apart from the information you’ve likely already seen about the benefit of face masks or throwing away used tissues, the fact sheet provides immunity, dietary, household preparation and other tips that can be beneficial in the midst of this outbreak.

Here are some of the key points to take away from Dr. Oz that you may not have noticed elsewhere:

Improve your air quality by using a humidifier and/or HEPA filters

Meditate, as this may support your immune system

Disinfect surfaces by using sprays and wipes, and let those surfaces remain wet for three minutes prior to drying

Start eating more fruits, vegetables and foods rich in Vitamin D3, and get your annual flu shot

If you’re already sick, eat foods rich in zinc, Vitamin C and beta-glucan. Also take syrup or lozenges four times a day for five days

The fact sheet also notes essential supplies that you should have a two-week supply of in preparation for the virus:

Toilet paper

Soap

Detergent

Shelf-stable pantry goods

Freezer-friendly items

Medications

The fact sheet also recommends that individuals get the flu shot. This is not because the standard flu shot itself is effective in preventing coronavirus infection and symptoms. Obtaining a flu shot, though, can help ease confusion as to whether symptoms a person is showing are of the seasonal flu or of COVID-19.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.

