Coronavirus testing site open throughout Easter weekend at Daytona International Speedway

Drive-thru testing for the coronavirus at the Daytona International Speedway will continue throughout the Easter weekend.

AdventHealth says anyone who meets the criteria for testing is welcome to come out. A doctor's order is not required to be tested.

The site opened for the first time on Friday. Officials say they collected 375 samples and no one with symptoms was turned away.

Those who are symptomatic and wish to be tested should visit AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com prior to their arrival at the testing site.

Patients will be asked to enter their contact and insurance information and will be assigned a time to be tested. There will be no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status. AdventHealth says they will cover the cost of those who are uninsured.

The site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., including on Easter Sunday. The test requires a patient to spit in a cup and is less invasive than the swap at other sites.

Results can be expected in approximately 2-3 days.