COVID-19 death toll at nursing homes, assisted-living facilities released by the Florida Department of Health

Florida has released the number of COVID-19 deaths at senior living facilities statewide.

Previously, the Florida Department of Health released which long-term care facilities statewide had positive coronavirus cases.

They have now released the death tolls at these facilities, with the majority of deaths taking place in South Florida.

Since the state of the pandemic, visitors have not been allowed at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, except in compassionate cases. Facilities must also screen staff members. As phase one of reopening Florida begins on Monday, visits will remain prohibited.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that COVID-19, a respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, “has the potential to result in high attack rates among residents, staff members and visitors” after being introduced into facilities.

Florida has had more than 35,000 positive cases of COVID-19, resulting in at least 1,364 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. But there has been a downward trend in new cases since early April.

