Crowds along the Space Coast disappointed after Wednesday's historic manned launch is scrubbed

SpaceX has scrubbed Wednesday afternoon's manned launch after unfavorable weather conditions continued throughout the entire day.

SpaceX will try again on Saturday at 3:22 p.m. EDT.

Crowds along the coast were disappointed but many told FOX 35 Orlando that they will be back on Saturday.

The astronauts are ready to go and so are a lot of people who are planning to travel to the Cape to witness history, with many arriving early to try and get the best spot.

After ten hours on the road driving down from North Carolina, one group is ready for liftoff.