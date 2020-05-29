CVS Health opens additional drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Central Florida

article

CVS Health is adding additional drive-thru coronavirus testing sites across the Sunshine State, including in Central Florida.

“As we move into a new phase of combatting the pandemic and as communities begin to safely open up their local economies, we need testing to be easily accessible,” said Troyen Brennan, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. “By further expanding the number of drive-thru test sites available across our retail network, more people can be tested closer to home in a familiar setting.”

The testing sites that open Friday are located at:

CVS Pharmacy, 17021 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora

CVS Pharmacy, 250 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach

CVS Pharmacy, 2454 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee

CVS Pharmacy, 1235 North 14th Street, Leesburg

CVS Pharmacy, 1098 Montgomery Road, Altamonte Springs

CVS Pharmacy, 101 South Ridgewood Avenue, Daytona Beach

CVS Pharmacy, 901 North Woodland Boulevard, Deland

CVS Pharmacy, 2187 Howland Boulevard, Deltona,

CVS Pharmacy, 1510 Semoran Boulevard, Winter Park

The new sites will use self-swab tests.

Patients must stay in their cars where they will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru to be given a test kit. A team member will observe the test to make sure it is done properly.

Results can be expected in about 3 days.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.