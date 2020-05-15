CVS opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Central Florida

article

CVS is opening 10 new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in the Sunshine State on Friday with three of them in Central Florida.

The new sites are located at:

Orange City: 2400 Enterprise Road

Altamonte Springs: 221 South S.R. 434

Orlando: South Orange Blossom Trail

The new sites will use self-swab tests. CVS Health says they hope to open up to 1,000 locations across the country to help during the pandemic. The goal is to process up to 1.5 million tests per month.

Patients must stay in their cars where they will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru to be given a test kit. A team member will observe the test to make sure it is done properly.

Results can be expected in about 3 days.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.