Davenport police searching for stabbing suspect accused in ‘horrific’ attack against his cousin

A ‘dangerous’ man accused of stabbing his cousin 15 times at their Davenport home is on the run.

The Davenport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 47-year-old Douglas Kidd.

Police say Kidd is wanted for attempted murder after he stabbed his cousin at a home in the Highland Meadows neighborhood around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Police Chief Steve Parker, the victim was stabbed in the back, upper chest, and face, but she managed to escape to a neighbor’s house and call the police.

"She is a hero," Parker stated. "She fought to the point, not physically, she fought to the point she knew she had to get out of that situation, covered in blood, covered in juries and stab wounds, to the point she went next door to get help. She’s a hero."

Parker said the victim was taken to an area hospital and after undergoing surgery on Thursday, she is in critical, but stable condition.

"Most of the county is just alarmed and concerned about the growing violence that's developing in our surroundings, so we try to get our eyes open, and we pray for peace and quiet in our community," said Rico Gondola, a resident of the neighborhood.

Police say Kidd had been living with his cousin for the past year, but they do not know what led up to the stabbing.

Douglas Kidd and the vehicle tag of the car he is known to drive. Image is courtesy of the Davenport Police Department.

"I would definitely consider him dangerous," Parker said. "This was a very horrific attack, and we don’t know what precipitated it."

He went on to say that police had not been called to the home in the past. However, he said Kidd has been arrested in Maryland for assault, battery, and violation of probation.

Currently, police say they do not know where Kidd is located, but added that he is known to spend time near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. He also has family in Georgia and Maryland.

"It’s a possibility he may travel to those areas, but we just don’t know," Parker stated.

The chief said Kidd is known to drive a 2012 Chrysler 300 with the Florida handicapped tag V19WB.

Parker said he doesn’t know what qualifies Kidd to have a handicap tag. However, he did say that he does not believe Kidd is physically handicapped.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Davenport police at 863-419-3307 or Crime Stoppers at 888-400-8477. Anyone who gives a tip to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward if their information leads to Kidd’s arrest.