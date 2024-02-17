Daytona 500: Race schedule, starting lineup, how to watch the 'Great American Race' on Sunday

The Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway will now be held on Monday, Feb. 19 as cloudy and rainy weather conditions in Florida forced the race to be postponed. It now creates the first-ever Monday double-header at the Speedway as the NASCAR Xfinity Series will also be held on Monday.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday. The Daytona 500 race is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Here is what fans need to know.

What is the Daytona 500?

The Daytona 500 also known as the "Great American Race" is an annual event that has opened the NASCAR season every February since 1982. Drivers race around the Daytona International Speedway track for 500 miles. It's NASCAR's signature event.

Who is racing in the Daytona 500?

Joey Logano

Michael McDowell

Tyler Reddick

Christopher Bell

Chase Elliot

Austin Cindric

Alex Bowman

Denny Hamlin

Carson Hocevar

John Hunter Nemechek

Erik Jones

Harrison Burton

Daniel Suárez

Zane Smith

Ty Gibbs

Brad Keselowski

Kyle Larson

William Byron

Chris Buescher

Chase Briscoe

Ross Chastain

Justin Haley

Jimmie Johnson

William ‘Bubba’ Wallace Jr.

Ryan Preece

Kaz Grala

Martin Truex Jr.

A.J. Allmendigner

Corey LaJoie

Josh Berry

Todd Gilliland

Ryan Blaney

Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Riley Herbst

Daniel Hemric

Noah Gragson

Anthony Alfredo

David Ragan

What are the races happening this weekend at the Daytona 500?

There are several events held at Daytona International Speedway over the Daytona 500 weekend, including the ARCA 200, Xfinity Series race, and the NASCAR Daytona 500.

The ARCA 200 race was held late Friday night - moved up due to inclement weather forecast for the weekend.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race was supposed to be held on Saturday, but that race has been postponed to Monday at 11 a.m. As we know now, the Daytona 500 was supposed to be held on Sunday, but has also been rescheduled for Monday at 4 p.m., following the Xfinity Series race.

How to watch the Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19. You can watch pre-show coverage beginning at 4 a.m. on Good Day Orlando on FOX 35. Then, FOX's NASCAR coverage will begin shortly after, following by the race on FOX & FOX 35.

Why does racing not happen in the rain?

The tires used on the cars for the superspeedways are smooth – they have no ridges or grooves in the tires. Any kind of rain on the track will cause the race cars to slide all over the place.

If it does rain, the decision of racing lies on whether or not officials have enough time to dry the track.