Daytona Beach to begin enforcing mask mandate with fines for violators

Daytona Beach will begin enforcing a mask mandate with fines for those who violate the order. The Daytona Beach Commission approved the measure on a vote of 5-2.

The mask mandate went into effect in late June but was not immediately enforced with fines. The first offense carries a fine of $50, the second offense is $100, and a third is $150.

Under the order, residents and visitors are required to wear a mask while in public. As of Wednesday, there were 4,355 cases of COVID-19 to date in Volusia County since the beginning of the pandemic, with 79 deaths. Over 330 residents have been hospitalized since March.