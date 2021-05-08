Daytona International Speedway to host Coke Zero Sugar 400 at full capacity

Daytona International Speedway is now fully open for business.

Speedway officials announced on Friday that there would be zero capacity restrictions for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 28.

"The fans are the lifeblood of NASCAR and the reason we race week in and week out," Speedway President Frank Kelleher said. "Their presence at the track creates the aura and energy this sport thrives upon. Even with a limited capacity at the Daytona 500, the atmosphere was palpable, so we look forward to welcoming back all of our fans for what will be an electrifying environment filled with dramatic and unpredictable racing action."

The Speedway has hosted several events but with limited capacity due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The venue can reportedly accommodate over 100,000 fans.