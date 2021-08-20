Deputies: 2 dogs, 8 cats rescued from hot, filthy van in Brevard County

Nearly a dozen animals are in need of loving new homes after being found in a hot van in Brevard County.

Officials say 2 dogs and 8 cats were left inside a filthy minivan in the sweltering heat. A deputy spotted one of the distressed dogs locked in a cage directly in the sunlight.

The other animals were found during a search of the van.

Maryann Gattuso, 65, and Russell Kaupp, 75, were arrested Wednesday. They are charged with animal cruelty and resisting an officer.

