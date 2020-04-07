Deputies: Florida man arrested after he is found with hallucinogenic mushrooms, cannabis cookies, LSD

article

A Belleview man was arrested Monday after a vehicle pursuit when deputies found over 100 grams of illegal edible THC substances and psychedelics, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that deputies tried to pull over Kenneth Maxwell Kennedy, 22, for failing failed to stop at a stop sign. However, he continued to drive at a high speed and went on to hit a Marion County sheriff deputy's patrol car.

Kennedy was taken into custody and patted down. Deputies said that they found three cartridges with a dark liquid, all of which tested positive for THC. Deputies also found a bag in Kennedy’s trunk with roughly 44 grams of a “green leafy substance,” which also tested positive for THC. Additional items found included two white cigarettes containing marijuana, a clear bag with four dried hallucinogenic mushrooms and their stems, a white bag labeled “Big Pete’s Cookies Cannabis Infused Cookies,” a jar with dark wax that tested positive for THC, and four paper squares that all tested positive for LSD.

In addition, deputies said they also found multiple empty edible bags and THC jars.

Kennedy was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding, possession of THC, LSD, mushrooms and other possession charges before posting an $11,000 surety bond.

