Deputies investigate after body found along road in Geneva

Seminole County's medical examiner has determined that the body of a man found along a roadside in Geneva Wednesday afternoon is the victim of a homicide.

An autopsy revealed that 30-year-old Jo’el Rashad Cosby, of Sanford, died of stab wounds. Investigators believe the victim may have died elsewhere and was dumped in the 800 block of Settler’s Loop in Geneva sometime Monday.

Anyone with information is urged to please contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650.