Deputies search for 75-year-old Florida woman missing since April 6

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is continuing their search for 75-year-old Diane Mcinnis and they are asking for the public's help locating her.

Deputies say she was last seen on Monday, April 6, around 10 p.m. She was reported missing the next day.

Diane is believed to have left on foot from her home in the area of W. Finch Ct. in Homosassa, Florida. She is not known to have any symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's and does not have any major medical conditions.

It is unknown what Diane was last seen wearing or what direction she may have traveled.

"If you any information on Ms. Diane’s whereabouts or believe to have seen her, please contact our office at 352-726-1121. To remain anonymous, contact Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS."