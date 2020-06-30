Deputies search for missing, endangered woman in Marion County

article

The Marion County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to find a missing and endangered woman.

Deputies say Kathleen Nolan was at her home, located on Northeast 130th Court Road in Ft. McCoy, on June 22, but has not been heard from since.

Family members told deputies that she suffers from certain medical conditions and they are concerned for her well-being.

Deputies say Nolan may have wandered off on foot.

Anyone who might have any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Marion County Sheriff's Office.