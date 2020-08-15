Deputies shoot, kill armed man in Marion County

article

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Saturday night that deputies were forced to shoot and kill an armed man.

Deputies responded to the area of Larch Road, near Baseline Road, in reference to a disturbance call with an armed man.

Officials say the man pointed a gun at the deputies as they arrived at the scene, forcing the responding deputies to shoot and kill him.

At the time of posting this story, the sheriff's office said investigators were still at the scene gathering information.