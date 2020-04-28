DeSantis meets with Trump: Reopening Florida plans to be announced Wednesday

Governor Ron DeSantis met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday to discuss a number of topics related to the coronavirus in Florida.

DeSantis said he is reviewing data collected by his Task Force and will be making an announcement on Wednesday on the next steps the state will take on reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. A 'stay-at-home' order is currently in place until April 30.

DeSantis added that the reopening "will be done thoughtfully, in a measured way, and in a way that makes sure we are not pretending that this virus doesn’t exist."

The governor, a longtime ally of Trump, was welcomed to the White House for a discussion about how states can reopen their economies after the COVID-19 shutdown.

“This has been a good example of a partnership between the federal government and a state government,” the president told DeSantis. “Ron has been great. Some of your friends, some of the other governors have done a good job. But some haven’t done a good job, I’ll be honest with you.”

LISTEN: Orlando Sentinel Now podcast with latest coronavirus numbers and updates »

DeSantis stated that ‘everyone said Florida would be like Italy', but that did not happen. The governor stated that Florida’s fatality rate has been lower than people would have expected. He also touted the number of tests performed in the state.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: If you think you had coronavirus, new antibody test available without trip to doctor's office

Only 50 people are currently in the hospital in Orlando with coronavirus, according to the governor.

In addition, Jared Kushner, the Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, said that the United States as a whole has an overcapacity of ventilators, citing that we have "more than 10,000 and its growing everyday." President Trump confirmed that some of these will be going to help other countries, like Spain and Nigeria.

RELATED: Florida’s stay-at-home order expires Thursday, then what?

With Florida’s curve flattened, many of the state’s counties are waiting for guidance from the governor on what steps they should take to reopen the economy.

The meeting comes as Florida saw the largest single day of reported deaths on Tuesday.

In the last update, the Florida Department of Health reported that there are more than 32,800 cases of coronavirus in the state and 1,171 deaths. The death toll is up from 1,088 reported on Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News