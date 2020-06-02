Despite weather threat SpaceX launches Falcon 9 carrying Starlink satellites
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX had another successful launch, but this one did not have humans on board.
A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday night, carrying Starlink satellites into orbit.
SpaceX originally tried to send this batch of satellites into space before the manned launch but the weather did not permit.
The weather had been a concern. SpaceX tweeted on Wednesday morning a 60 percent favorability for launch.
