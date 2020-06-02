Despite weather threat SpaceX launches Falcon 9 carrying Starlink satellites

SpaceX had another successful launch, but this one did not have humans on board.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday night, carrying Starlink satellites into orbit.

RELATED: Astronauts gave update on SpaceX Demo-2 mission from International Space Station

SpaceX photo

SpaceX originally tried to send this batch of satellites into space before the manned launch but the weather did not permit.

WEATHER UPDATES: Download the FOX 35 weather app for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts.

Advertisement

The weather had been a concern. SpaceX tweeted on Wednesday morning a 60 percent favorability for launch.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest news along the space coast.