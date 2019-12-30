Disney offering $49 per day ticket deal for Florida residents

article

Get ready to ring in the new year with cheaper tickets to the most magical place on Earth.

Walt Disney World is offering a four-day "Discover Disney" ticket deal for Florida residents for $195, which works out to $49 per day.

The ticket is valid at four Disney theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom.

Don't need a four-day ticket? A three-day Discover Disney ticket is also available for $175, or $59 per day.

Both options are good for one park per day; however, you can pay extra to add a "park hopper" option to your ticket.

The Discover Disney tickets are valid from Jan. 2 through June 30, 2020, and have no blockout dates.

