Disney World opens Park Pass reservation system to last of guests with existing tickets

Walt Disney World's Park Pass reservation system is now allowing all existing ticket-holders to make theme park reservations.

On Sunday, the option opened to the last of the guests who already have tickets during this time period.

The Park Pass system initially opened to the first guests on Monday, with on-property hotel reservations and existing theme park tickets.

Then on Friday, the system opened to annual passholders.

Now, all guests with existing tickets can make reservations to enter the parks when they reopen.

The Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park will begin a phased reopening on July 11.

Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will reopen on July 15.

Those people looking to buy new tickets to enter the parks in 2020 will have to wait.

Disney has said it will open up new ticket sales at a later date depending on capacity limits.

According to Disney's website, "To enter a park, both a park reservation AND valid admission for the same park on the same date are required for each person in your party..."

Park reservations will be available through September 26, 2021, based on resort stays, ticket eligibility and valid annual passes.

Visit Disney's website to learn more about its phased reopening and how to make park reservations.