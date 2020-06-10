Disney World releases safety guidelines for hotels ahead of reopening

article

Walt Disney World will begin reopening some of its hotels this month after closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. To help welcome back guests safely, Disney has released what measures it's taking throughout its hotels.

Disney will begin to reopen select Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground starting on June 22. The parks will officially begin reopening in July.

All guests ages 2 and older will be required to wear face masks in all public areas throughout the Disney hotels, with the exception of when guests are swimming or dining.

Guests are encouraged to use the online check-in system to help with social distancing. You can also choose to meet your luggage at your room with Disney's redesigned bell services.

Inside the rooms, cleaning standards have been expanded. Housekeepers will do a light cleaning of the rooms every other day and will sanitize highly touched areas such as electronic devices, bathroom fixtures, and the beverage area. Extra linens will be available to guests and rooms will come with double-cased pillows. Glassware will come individually wrapped.

Disney highly encourages guests to use cashless or contactless forms of payment, including MagicBands, which Disney Resort hotel guests can use to charge purchases to their Disney Resort hotel folio.

The Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme parks will begin a phased reopening on July 11, with Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopening on July 15.

