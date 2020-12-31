Disney World theme parks fully booked for New Year’s Eve

article

All four of Walt Disney World’s operating theme parks are at capacity for New Year’s Eve.

At least that’s what the hospitality giant’s Theme Park Reservation Availability calendar shows as of Wednesday.

Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are no longer showing open availability, according to the calendar.

Theme park reservations have become mandatory for visitors throughout the coronavirus pandemic due to guest capacity limits.

RELATED: Fireworks forecast: Comfortable and warm ahead of next cold front

A spokesperson for Disney declined to comment on its theme park attendance figures.

Advertisement

While it appears that Disney World’s 4 theme parks will not be open to host its usual midnight countdowns, according to listed park hours, there will be festive activities available at open Disney Resort Hotels.

RELATED: Universal hits capacity 10 minutes after opening as crowds pack in

Special events being hosted at select resorts include New Year’s Eve scavenger hunts, crafts and pre-recorded fireworks shows that are available for streaming from guest room TVs or the My Disney Experience app, according to Disney’s Enchanting Extras Collection: Know Before You Go webpage.

Quick-service restaurants, pool bars, lounges and merchandise stores at Disney resorts will be open after midnight. Select locations will be open until 1 a.m. at the following Disney World Resort venues:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Disney World Resort is also encouraging New Year’s Eve guests to celebrate from the safety of their rooms.

Coronavirus health and safety protocols have been implemented throughout Disney World properties, including capacity limits, physical distancing markers, mandatory face coverings and temperature checks. Hand sanitizer stations and contactless payment systems are available as well.

In terms of entertainment, character greetings, fireworks and parades have been suspended to discourage gatherings.

RELATED: Disney Cruise Line reveals first look at interior for new ship Disney Wish

The state of Florida has the 3rd highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. – with more than 1.3 million as of Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard.

Considerations for New Year’s Eve-related travel and gatherings have been posted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest theme park information.

Get updates at FOXNews.com