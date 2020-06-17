Disney World to begin taking dining reservations for resort guests on Friday

article

Good news for guests staying at Walt Disney World Resort: you can start booking your dining reservations this Friday.

Starting on June 18, guests who are booked to stay at Walt Disney World Resort from June 22-July 10, 2020 will be able to make dining reservations by phone. The reservation system through My Disney Experience will not be available.

Guests are reminded that face coverings are required for those 2 and older while in public areas of Disney property. You may remove them while dining or swimming.

Disney will begin to reopen select Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground starting on June 22. At this time, dining reservations are not available for in-park dining. Reservations will resume at a later date.

The parks will officially begin reopening in July.

For dining reservations at Walt Disney World Resort hotels and select venues at Disney Springs, call 407-824-1391. Disney Vacation Club Members can call Member Services at 1-800- 800-9800.

Dining reservations are only available for those with confirmed resort reservations.