Disney World to offer 4-day ticket deal for $50 a day to Florida residents

Walt Disney World will be rolling a new deal for Florida residents to be able to come and enjoy the parks for a much cheaper price in 2021.

The "Discovery Disney Ticket" options offer guests a choice of 2, 3, or 4-day tickets at a discount. The more days you want, the cheaper the per-day cost.

Guests can visit one theme park each day of your ticket. You can pick a different park each day. You can also choose a Discover Disney Ticket that includes the Park Hopper Option.

2-day ticket: $75 per day

3-day ticket: $60 per day

4-day ticket: $50 per day

The 2-day ticket is only valid through March 11, 2021 and is subject to the following blockout dates: January 16 - January 18 and February 13 - February 15.

The 3-day and 4-day tickets are valid from through June 18, 2021 and are subject to the following blockout dates: January 16 - January 18, February 13 - February 15, March 26 - April 11 and May 28 - 31, 2021.

To enter a park, both a park reservation and a valid ticket or pass for the same park on the same date is required. Tickets do not have to be used on consecutive dates.

The offer goes on sale January 4. For more information, go HERE.

